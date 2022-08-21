Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

SMIZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.47) to €8.80 ($8.98) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.10 ($8.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of SMIZF stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.37.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

