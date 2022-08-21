Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $96,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $244,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,010 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $96,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,924.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,272 shares of company stock worth $2,935,625. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Plexus Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Plexus by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,944 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Plexus by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Plexus by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Plexus stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $99.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

