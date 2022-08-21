Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTDR. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Cobb acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 1,072.00%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

