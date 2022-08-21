Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of CADE opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 10.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 2,248.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

