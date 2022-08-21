GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.00.

GNNDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

GNNDY opened at $99.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $89.30 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.71.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

