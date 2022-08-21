Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

DFY opened at C$38.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.50. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.00 and a 1 year high of C$39.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

