Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 15.4% in the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ladder Capital by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

LADR stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a current ratio of 89.45. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.00%.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

