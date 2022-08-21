Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.89 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

