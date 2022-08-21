Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 32,549 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at $2,907,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 623,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Grifols by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.
Grifols stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.28. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
