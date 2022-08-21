Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 216,561 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 179.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of UWM worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UWM by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 270,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $3.95 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $365.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. UWM’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

