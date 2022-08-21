Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3,430.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PYZ stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.81. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $104.31.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.269 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.