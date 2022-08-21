Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,128 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.76. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

