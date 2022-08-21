Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Patterson Companies worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 607.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,037,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after purchasing an additional 890,824 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,610,000 after acquiring an additional 635,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after acquiring an additional 321,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,130,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,192,000 after purchasing an additional 319,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Patterson Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

