Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.42. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $99.90 and a twelve month high of $177.14.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

