Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 47.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $270,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $12.61.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.