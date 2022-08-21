Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of PRA Group worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in PRA Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after buying an additional 101,590 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,001,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,130,000 after buying an additional 89,434 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 913,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of PRAA opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $258.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.87%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

