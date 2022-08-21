Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,785,704 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,053 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Microsoft worth $2,092,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.82 and its 200 day moving average is $279.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

