Maxim Group Lowers VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Price Target to $7.00

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VRME has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of VerifyMe from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barrington Research started coverage on VerifyMe in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

VerifyMe Trading Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ VRME opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

