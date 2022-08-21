Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives $39.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 1,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 134,955 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

