SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $36.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $192,006.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

SkyWest Trading Down 4.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,050,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,267,000 after buying an additional 63,516 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,420,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,429,000 after buying an additional 70,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,386,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after buying an additional 989,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,472,000 after buying an additional 306,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SKYW stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.78. SkyWest has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $53.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWest will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

