Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $47.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

BSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In related news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Trading Down 3.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

BSY opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 125.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

