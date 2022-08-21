Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives $181.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $148.93 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

