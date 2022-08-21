Head to Head Analysis: CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) versus Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBTX and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $148.36 million 5.29 $35.60 million $1.48 21.63 Oak Ridge Financial Services $27.47 million 1.90 $7.76 million $2.74 7.04

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CBTX pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CBTX has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oak Ridge Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares CBTX and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 23.56% 6.60% 0.83% Oak Ridge Financial Services 26.54% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CBTX and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.4% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of CBTX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CBTX has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBTX beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services. It operates through 34 banking locations, including 18 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and one branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

