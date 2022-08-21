Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,765. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 75.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

