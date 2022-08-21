Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $11.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.03.

A number of research firms have commented on FIXX. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Homology Medicines from $3.10 to $3.21 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 282,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,566 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $3,520,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

FIXX opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40 and a beta of -0.36. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

