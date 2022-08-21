Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 111,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Price Performance

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

NASDAQ UBX opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

