Brokerages Set Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) PT at $56.75

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MONRF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moncler from €62.00 ($63.27) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Moncler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Moncler Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88. Moncler has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $78.05.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

