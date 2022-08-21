Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,492.50.

SEPJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($48.09) to GBX 3,650 ($44.10) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,485 ($42.11) in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. Spectris has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

