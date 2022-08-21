Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

VMC stock opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.88. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

