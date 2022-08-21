Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a $96.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.82.

HAS stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,571 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Hasbro by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hasbro by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 62,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hasbro by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

