Citigroup Trims Unity Software (NYSE:U) Target Price to $61.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

Unity Software Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of U opened at $47.67 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,579. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,745,000 after buying an additional 1,290,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,753,000 after buying an additional 931,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,158,000 after buying an additional 252,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after buying an additional 1,524,282 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

