OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Price Target Cut to $1.59 by Analysts at Citigroup

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday.

OCFT opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.92.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.12. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. Research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 530.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 117,942 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 261.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 332,393 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 38.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 573,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 92.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

