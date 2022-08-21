Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Citigroup

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Arvinas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Arvinas from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $98.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $12,133,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $23,595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,691 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,193,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 83.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 491,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after acquiring an additional 222,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

