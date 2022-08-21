Truist Financial Trims HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Target Price to $75.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HCI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

HCI opened at $53.50 on Thursday. HCI Group has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $139.80. The company has a market cap of $483.64 million, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.39%.

In other news, Director Lauren L. Valiente purchased 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,467.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.31 per share, with a total value of $25,014.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,467.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Watts acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.37 per share, with a total value of $31,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,700.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HCI Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 804,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

