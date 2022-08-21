Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.