Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Truist Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TGT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.23.

Target Stock Down 3.5 %

TGT opened at $167.04 on Thursday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average of $189.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,355,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Target by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Target by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Target by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

