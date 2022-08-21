Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $193.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $167.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

