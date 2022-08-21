Morgan Stanley Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $48.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. KGI Securities cut shares of Cisco Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

