Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Overweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ FATE opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $76.42. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,232.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $518,686.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,381.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,180. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $70,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 80.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $180,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

