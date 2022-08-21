Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $170.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.23.

TGT stock opened at $167.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

