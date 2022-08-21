Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Lowered to $16.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.57.

DNUT stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,348 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth about $30,789,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 317.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth about $20,573,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

