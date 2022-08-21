Truist Financial Boosts Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $67.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PFGC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.44.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $308,517,000 after buying an additional 742,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

