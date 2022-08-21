Morgan Stanley Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $225.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $203.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.25 and a 200-day moving average of $206.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile



Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

