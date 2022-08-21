Sutro Biopharma’s (STRO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market cap of $344.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 252.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

