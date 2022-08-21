Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Price Up 2.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.29. 12,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,364,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.99%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORI. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Trading Up 3.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

In other news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 157,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

