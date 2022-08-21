Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$77.00 at CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CM. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.645 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,940 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,087,000 after purchasing an additional 495,127 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

