Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $76.21 and last traded at $76.66, with a volume of 66360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.69.
Specifically, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Twilio by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,552,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 28,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
