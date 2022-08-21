Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$101.00 at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.27.

NYSE TD opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

