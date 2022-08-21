Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their overweight rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Affimed stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Affimed has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 54.94% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Affimed by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,500 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after buying an additional 298,246 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 636,342 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,953,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 130,572 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

