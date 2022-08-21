Argus Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $275.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Argus from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IQV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.50.

IQVIA stock opened at $239.02 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $26,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

